Finest Fifa awards 2022: Sarina Wiegman and Alexia Putellas﻿ win main girls’s honours

Wiegman has been named the Best Fifa women’s coach in 2017, 2020 and 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women’s coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas﻿ was the women’s player of the year.

England’s Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team’s first major trophy.

Putellas﻿, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running.

However, the 29-year-old missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury.

Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women’s coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

“From when I could walk I have loved football. It’s just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women’s football,” she said.

“Little girls have their idols and inspirations. So many people across the world have worked so hard to…