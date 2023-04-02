Finland election: Well-liked overseas, at residence PM Sanna Marin faces battle to maintain her job





CNN

—



As Finland prepares to go to the polls on Sunday, the country’s left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin is fighting for her political life.

Marin broke the mold to become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister in 2019 at the age of 34.

She leads the country’s Social Democrats party, heading Finland’s governing coalition of five parties.

Marin worked as a cashier after graduating from high school and was the first member of her family to attend university. She entered politics at 20 and quickly moved up the ranks of the center-left Social Democratic Party.

Since her rise to power, she has been viewed on the world stage as something of a trailblazer, setting an example for progressive leaders across the globe.

Her youth and gender have made her stand out from her predecessors, who for the most part have been middle-aged men.

