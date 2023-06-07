Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen purpose decides Europa Convention League remaining

Jarrod Bowen’s winner was his 13th goal of the season for West Ham

West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute goal to beat Fiorentina and win the Europa Conference League in Prague.

The final seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma’s second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

It was a testy and sometimes bad tempered game – and at one point it got downright ugly as Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the West Ham section.

The match was settled in the most dramatic manner.

Bowen timed his run to perfection as Lucas Paqueta slid a superb pass through the Fiorentina defence.

The England man ran free, steadied himself, then beat Pietro Terracciano with a calm finish to thrill the Hammers fans – who were far greater in number than the 5,000 tickets they were allotted – and send manager David Moyes running down the…