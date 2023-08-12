First Black Wedding Experience Pop Up Expo in Detroit at Former Tiger Stadium – Press Release

The Black Wedding Experience (BWE) selects Detroit, Michigan as its next Expo pop-up location; The BWE invites everyone in Michigan and the Midwest region to join in and celebrate the artistry that these local minority vendors have to offer in the events space!

DETROIT, August 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Black Wedding Experience (BWE), a Black Woman-Owned business brand, that specializes in nationwide expos showcasing minority vendors in the wedding space is touching down in Detroit, Michigan at the Corner Ballpark, formerly the Tiger Stadium. The event will take place on September 23, 2023, from 11AM-3PM.

BWE has opened up this event to other states in the Midwest: Chicago, Indiana and Ohio. Attendees can expect a fashion show with local vendors such as: Smart Choice Suits-A Men’s Clothing Store located in Chicago that specializes in suits, tuxes, blazers and more, and J’Mone, a high-quality shapeware brand for women of all sizes, among many others. Couples & family members are invited to purchase wedding necessities in normal trunk show fashion and book minority vendors onsite such as photographers, videographers, decorators, and more. Food tastings will be on deck as well as door prizes.

BWE expects its Detroit expo to draw many artists in the wedding and events space. We just want to pull all the awesomeness, artistry, and sophistication of Detroit and neighboring states into one space for a one-of-a-kind event, where people can connect culturally in several ways and contribute to a couple’s day in a magical way.” says BWE founder, Josephine Ocheni.”

Interested vendors should visit www.blackwedxp and fill out an exhibit form. Attendees can purchase tickets on Eventbrite by typing in Black Wedding Experience. Any inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

Photo Credit: La Nouvelle Orleans Photography, Instagram:lanouvelleorleansphoto

[email protected]

We just want to pull all the awesomeness, artistry, and sophistication of Detroit and…