First feminine chief justice sworn into workplace

Margaret Ramsay-Hale is sworn in as chief justice by Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Margaret Ramsay-Hale has become the first female Cayman Islands chief justice and the first CJ to be sworn in at the courthouse in public. She will hold office until at least April 2031. Wearing her late father’s legal robes, Ramsay-Hale took her oath of office Tuesday before the local bench, lawyers, politicians and online viewers. The outgoing chief justice, Sir Anthony Smellie, said it was a “remarkable and historic double first”.

“But as she might be wont to say herself… this is not her first rodeo,” Sir Anthony noted, as she was also the first-ever female chief justice in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ramsay-Hale served here as chief magistrate and on the Grand Court bench before moving to the TCI. She returned here at the beginning of 2020 and was selected last month to succeed Sir Anthony, who has retired after 30 years. The outgoing CJ described the job as tough with…