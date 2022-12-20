First on CNN: 2 People held by the Taliban have been launched, sources inform CNN



Washington

CNN

—



Two Americans who had been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been released and are en route to Qatar, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Two of the sources tell CNN that one of the Americans is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested along with his Afghan producer, Faizullah Faizbakhsh, in August this year while filming in Kabul, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. He was filming where a US drone had killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

CNN is withholding the name of the second American at the request of the family at this time. The status of Faizbakhsh was not immediately clear.

It was not immediately clear what spurred the release of the two Americans and if any deal was made with the Taliban to secure it. The State Department did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

“The United…