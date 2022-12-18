First on CNN: Retired prime army officers push for invoice to assist Afghans





CNN

—



Roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military – including retired chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a former Supreme Allied commander of NATO and several former commanders in Afghanistan – sent a letter to US congressional leaders Saturday evening urging them to act quickly to save Afghan allies who currently run the risk of deportation.

Specifically, the retired generals and admirals are asking congressional leaders to include the Afghan Adjustment Act in the omnibus spending bill, CNN is first to report.

The letter, organized by #AfghanEvac, argues that the legislation is not only “a moral imperative,” it furthers “the national security interests of the United States.”

If it fails to pass, the retired flag officers write, “the United States will be less secure. As military professionals, it was and remains our duty to prepare for future…