First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it is ‘silly’ to maintain lifting rates of interest



New York

CNN Business

—



Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good.

“High inflation necessitates a response. But the concern is the Fed is doing too much too soon,” Hickenlooper wrote in a letter on Thursday to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. “We should wait to see the effects on the economy and how those changes are absorbed.”

The letter, shared first with CNN, is the latest effort by Senate Democrats to persuade the central bank to stop slamming the brakes on the economy. Hickenlooper notes that interest rate hikes are the Fed’s “bluntest tool” and officials have already “wielded that hammer repeatedly.”

“Raising rates now when prices may come down would be foolish and damaging to American consumers and small businesses,” Hickenlooper wrote,…