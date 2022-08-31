First on CNN: The rise in excessive warmth has already zapped our well-being. It is about to worsen





CNN

—



Extreme heat is on the rise around the world, and a new study shows it is taking a significant toll not just on our physical health but also our sense of well-being.

A new analysis by Gallup in collaboration with Citi, shared first with CNN, found that people who experienced extreme heat – days that were significantly hotter than normal – also reported a decrease in their sense of well-being around the same time. On average, the global population experienced three times as many extreme heat days in 2020 than it did in 2008, Gallup reported, and well-being decreased globally by 6.5% in that time as well.

Researchers also found that because the climate crisis is pushing temperatures even hotter, global well-being could decrease by another 17% by the end of this decade.

“This study is a new way of looking at how climate change impacts humans around the…