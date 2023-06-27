Fishing and safaris assist Zimbabwe into Tremendous Six

All-rounder Sikandar Raza has excelled with bat and ball in the World Cup qualifiers

A new mindset and dressing room culture has helped propel a resurgent Zimbabwe into the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, according to all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Playing on home soil, the Chevrons, who won all four games in the preliminary group stage, have drawn huge attendances and have played beyond expectations.

Saturday’s 35-run win over the West Indies, a game played in front of an exuberant crowd at an overflowing Harare Sports Club, was followed up by a crushing 304-run defeat of the USA on Monday. Zimbabwe’s total of 408 runs was a record in World Cup qualifiers with Sean Williams hitting 174.

The hosts also became the seventh country in history to record a score of over 400 in one-day internationals (ODI), joining the elite list of Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Having missed out on the last ODI World Cup in 2019, head coach Dave…