FIT:MATCH partners with Savage X Fenty, in collaboration with Intel to launch a … – Press Release

The next generation of Fit Xperience utilizes Intel RealSense and OpenVINO technology to create a frictionless fitting room shopping experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FIT:MATCH, the digital twin platform, announced it has partnered with disruptor brand Savage X Fenty, in collaboration with Intel to launch the next generation of its award-winning, patented body shape technology. The product, dubbed Fit Xperience, gives shoppers the opportunity to get scanned in an in-store fitting room using Intel’s RealSense technology and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Within seconds, customers are matched with the best-fitting Savage X styles based on their exact body shape. This first-of-its-kind experience is available exclusively at Savage X Fenty retail stores, debuted at its new Lenox Square Mall location in Atlanta, Georgia on February 11, 2023.

“Capitalizing on the learnings from the initial Fit Xperience rollout, we wanted to take the entire experience to the next level. This new product leverages Intel’s RealSense technology, as well as OpenVINO software to deliver a powerful, fast, and immersive shopping experience,” said Haniff Brown, Founder and CEO of FIT:MATCH. “We truly believe this is the most frictionless in-store fitting experience on the market.”

Savage X Fenty closed a strategic investment in FIT:MATCH last year to accelerate expansion of the AR-powered technology, which solves the fit challenge that has long plagued brands and consumers by utilizing body shape data rather than just standard measurements.

“Fit Xperience has been a game changer in merging the physical and digital retail brand, especially at a time when fit and comfort in your body is so important,” said Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, Co-Presidents of Savage X Fenty. “Our diverse Savage X Fenty community has benefitted tremendously from Fit Xperience – we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback about individuals feeling confident as they…