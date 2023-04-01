Fitness Club Management and Fitness Industry Veteran Al Noshirvani Launch Method… – Press Release

DALE CITY, Va., April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitness Club Management is pleased to announce the launch of its new fitness brand, Method Gym, in Dale City, Virginia and Leonardtown and California, Maryland.



“After listening to feedback from our community, we felt the timing was right to bring our members a modern, elevated, full-service experience with a boutique fitness touch and thoughtful wellness experiences,” said Al Noshirvani, CEO, Fitness Club Management.

Members of the three clubs, which previously operated under the World Gym brand, will see improvements at nearly every turn, including extensive upgrades to the facility design and layout, new state-of-the-art equipment, more group fitness programming, and the addition of new wellness services.

“We appreciate the years of support and partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the fitness industry,” said Greg Tayman, COO, Fitness Club Management. “We will be cheering them on as they continue to evolve.”

Official ribbon cutting events will be held for each location at the following times:

California, MD: Saturday, April 29th, 9:00 am

Leonardtown, MD: Saturday, April 29th, 10:00 am

Dale City, VA: Tuesday, May 2nd, 4:00 pm



The community is invited to stop by anytime on these days for special Grand Opening events, including free workouts, special classes, food, giveaways, contests and more. Plus, the first 50 new members will receive a Method Merch water bottle.

Method Gym Locations Feature: