Fitness Tracker Market is Anticipated To Reach USD 134.8 Billion at a 16.70% of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Fitness Tracker Market Research Report: By Age Group, Product Type, Wearing Type, Sales Channel, Application – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 134.8 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.70% during the assessment timeframe.
Fitness Tracker Market Key Players
- Garmin (U.S.),
- Nike (U.S),
- Misfit Suunto (U.S.),
- Apple Inc (U.S.),
- Samsung (South Korea),
- Misfit Wearable Inc. (U.S),
- Nokia (Finland),
- Xiaomi (China),
- Adidas Inc. (America),
- Jawbone (U.S.),
- Polar (Finland),
- Fitbit (U.S.),
- Casio (Japan),
- Sony Corporation (Japan),
- HERE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES (Netherlands),
- Under Armour Inc. (U.S),
- Shenzhen Beienda Technolgy Co. Ltd. (China),
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),
- Shenzehen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd. (China),
- TomTom International BV (Netherlands),
- Lumo Bodytech (Hong Kong)
Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD 134.8 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 16.70% from 2022 to 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Study Period
|2022-2030
|Key Market Opportunities
|Advanced features in the technology will create an opportunity in the markets
|Key Market Drivers
|An increase in consumer awareness of health issues
Also, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, awareness of these devices has substantially increased. As adoption increases, more market competitors strive to satisfy the escalating demand and obtain a bigger portion of the market. Device invention and development have risen as a result.
In order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 sickness, numerous industrial sectors were impacted, and governments all over the world enacted…