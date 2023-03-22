Fitness Tracker Market is Anticipated To Reach USD 134.8 Billion at a 16.70% of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Fitness Tracker Market Research Report: By Age Group, Product Type, Wearing Type, Sales Channel, Application – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 134.8 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.70% during the assessment timeframe.

Fitness Tracker Market Key Players 

  • Garmin (U.S.),
  • Nike (U.S),
  • Misfit Suunto (U.S.),
  • Apple Inc (U.S.),
  • Samsung (South Korea),
  • Misfit Wearable Inc. (U.S),
  • Nokia (Finland),
  • Xiaomi (China),
  • Adidas Inc. (America),
  • Jawbone (U.S.),
  • Polar (Finland),
  • Fitbit (U.S.),
  • Casio (Japan),
  • Sony Corporation (Japan),
  • HERE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES (Netherlands),
  • Under Armour Inc. (U.S),
  • Shenzhen Beienda Technolgy Co. Ltd. (China),
  • Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),
  • Shenzehen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd. (China),
  • TomTom International BV (Netherlands),
  • Lumo Bodytech (Hong Kong)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4336

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details
Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 134.8 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 16.70% from 2022 to 2030
Base Year 2021
Study Period 2022-2030
Key Market Opportunities Advanced features in the technology will create an opportunity in the markets
Key Market Drivers An increase in consumer awareness of health issues

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Fitness Tracker Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fitness-tracker-market-4336

Also, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, awareness of these devices has substantially increased. As adoption increases, more market competitors strive to satisfy the escalating demand and obtain a bigger portion of the market. Device invention and development have risen as a result.

In order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 sickness, numerous industrial sectors were impacted, and governments all over the world enacted…



