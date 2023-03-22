Fitness Tracker Market is Anticipated To Reach USD 134.8 Billion at a 16.70% of … – Press Release

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fitness Tracker Market Research Report: By Age Group, Product Type, Wearing Type, Sales Channel, Application – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 134.8 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.70% during the assessment timeframe.

Fitness Tracker Market Key Players

Garmin (U.S.),

Nike (U.S),

Misfit Suunto (U.S.),

Apple Inc (U.S.),

Samsung (South Korea),

Misfit Wearable Inc. (U.S),

Nokia (Finland),

Xiaomi (China),

Adidas Inc. (America),

Jawbone (U.S.),

Polar (Finland),

Fitbit (U.S.),

Casio (Japan),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

HERE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES (Netherlands),

Under Armour Inc. (U.S),

Shenzhen Beienda Technolgy Co. Ltd. (China),

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),

Shenzehen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd. (China),

TomTom International BV (Netherlands),

Lumo Bodytech (Hong Kong)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 134.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.70% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advanced features in the technology will create an opportunity in the markets Key Market Drivers An increase in consumer awareness of health issues

Also, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, awareness of these devices has substantially increased. As adoption increases, more market competitors strive to satisfy the escalating demand and obtain a bigger portion of the market. Device invention and development have risen as a result.

In order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 sickness, numerous industrial sectors were impacted, and governments all over the world enacted…