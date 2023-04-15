Five B.C. First Nations reach settlement with the provincial and federal governm… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Judy Desjarlais, Chief of Blueberry River First Nations; Trevor Makadahay, Chief of Doig River First Nation; Darlene Hunter, Chief of Halfway River First Nation; Justin Napoleon, Chief of Saulteau First Nations; and Roland Willson, Chief of West Moberly First Nations; along with the Honourable Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Premier David Eby and the Honourable Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation in British Columbia, announced settlement agreements of the Nations’ Treaty Land Entitlements claims. The settlements resolve long-outstanding claims that these First Nations did not receive all of the lands owed to them under Treaty 8, which they signed in 1899.

Honouring Treaty and legal obligations to First Nations and working collaboratively to renew relationships are fundamental to addressing historical wrongs and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada. These settlements will also create economic and business opportunities for the entire Northeast region of British Columbia.

For more than 100 years, the First Nations were deprived of the use and benefit of thousands of acres of land owed to them under Treaty 8, while the resources on and under those lands were taken and developed by others. Under the settlement agreements, Canada will provide the First Nations compensation for these losses and costs relating to the claims. In addition to monetary compensation from the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia will provide almost 115,000 acres of Crown land to the First Nations. In a related agreement, the Province of Alberta has also agreed to provide an amount of land to the Doig River First Nation in that province.

The resolution of these Treaty Land Entitlement claims is the result of the dedicated effort by the chiefs, councils, communities and negotiators since 2004. These Treaty Land Entitlement settlement…