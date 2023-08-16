Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Confe… – Press Release

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Five Below, Inc. FIVE, the trend-right, high-quality, extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management’s current views and estimates regarding the Company’s industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company’s strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and…