Five husbands, married to the mob: Camille Varacalli finally shares her side of … – Press Release

‘You Be The Judge’ details how one woman lived and survived through betrayal, murder, loss and financial ruin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Not many women can say they have had five husbands and have been on the front page of the New York Daily newspaper. Camille Varacalli has lived and survived this unusual life and she now shares her story within the pages of “You Be The Judge” (published by Archway Publishing).

This memoir shares the author’s lifetime of love, loss, heartaches, cancer, hardships, and at times happiness as well. Here, readers witness how she experienced betrayal, murder, death, and financial ruin — and lived to tell the tale.

“As in the title, I want the reader to be able to judge my story for themselves and whatever decision they make, I am okay with it!” the author says.

An excerpt from the book reads:

The simple fact that I had five husbands was how each one of them made up the mosaic of my life, and this was my destiny. Every story that was written about me was totally one sided, just their version. I began to freak out. I felt my heart pounding in my chest. I began going over in my mind all the accusations said about me. The one, that was true, and all the ones that were not.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846532-you-be-the-judge to get a copy.

“You Be The Judge”

By Camille Varacalli

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 466 pages | ISBN 9781665736275

Softcover | 6 x 8in | 466 pages | ISBN 9781665736282

E-Book | 466 pages | ISBN 9781665736268

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Camille Varacalli’s book is based on her life story. She feels the only one who can tell her story in her own words, with her own thoughts, and from her heart is her. She was born in a section of lower Manhattan called Little Italy. She grew up in a section of Brooklyn known as Borough Park. She had loving parents and one sibling, her sister Rose. Varacalli attended Sarah J. Hale High…