Flash News: OKX Adds SOL and APT to its Dual Investment Structured Product – Press Release

BAHAMAS, June 29, 2023



OKX Adds SOL and APT to its Dual Investment Structured Product

OKX is proud to announce that it has introduced two new additions to its Dual Investment product: SOL and APT. With these new additions, users now have more ways to interact with the OKX ecosystem and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options. OKX also recently introduced SUI and CFX to its Dual Investment ecosystem.

Dual Investment is an advanced product that allows users to maximize their profits* by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC – USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies – depending on their target price.



For details on how to subscribe to Dual Investment products on OKX web and mobile, click here.



SOL is the native cryptocurrency of Solana, a blockchain platform known for its speed and efficiency.



APT is the native cryptocurrency that fuels Aptos, a Layer-1 blockchain that was developed by Aptos Labs.

*Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet…