Flash News: OKX Launches New ‘Steady Trader’ Copy Trading Category – Press Release

OKX Launches New ‘Steady Trader’ Copy Trading Category



OKX has launched a new category under its Copy Trading product, called ‘Steady Trader’. The new category is designed to help users easily select and copy the trades of users with the most stable trading performance.

OKX’s Copy Trading product aims to enable regular traders to replicate the trading success of lead traders on the platform, by copying their strategies and automatically executing them in real time. At the same time, lead traders can earn a portion of the profit from traders who have replicated their trades.

