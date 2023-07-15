Flash News: OKX Unveils New Dual Investment Structured Product with Two-Day Term… – Press Release

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 15, 2023.



OKX Unveils New Dual Investment Structured Product with Two-Day Term

OKX has introduced a new two-day term option for its Dual Investment structured product, which is an advanced product that allows users to potentially maximize their profits* by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC – USDT.

To subscribe to a Dual Investment product, users simply need to select a Dual Investment listing, expiration date and target price.

By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies – depending on their target price.



For details on how to subscribe to Dual Investment products on OKX web and mobile, click here .



OKX’s structured products are innovative financial instruments that offer the potential for users to earn interest from the derivatives market. Users can choose products based on current market trends and their risk appetite. OKX also recently added SOL and APT to its Dual Investment ecosystem.

*Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

