Flash News: OKX Unveils New Shark Fin Structured Product with Three-Day Term – Press Release

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 10, 2023.

OKX Unveils New Shark Fin Structured Product with Three-Day Term

OKX has introduced a new three-day term option for its Shark Fin structured product, which enables users to gain USDT in various market conditions. The new offering will be available for subscription every Monday at 12:00 (UTC), starting July 10, 2023.

With the three-day term Shark Fin product, interest will begin to accrue every Tuesday at 08:00 (UTC), with the listing expiring every Friday at 08:00 (UTC). Settlement will occur every Friday at 08:30 (UTC). For further information, click here.

To subscribe to a Shark Fin product on OKX, simply:



1. Go to Grow > Earn > Structured Products > Shark Fin

2. Select a three-day Shark Fin listing

3. Subscribe to a listing with a minimum of 10 USDT



OKX’s structured products are innovative financial instruments that offer the potential for users to earn interest from the derivatives market. Shark Fin is a principal-protected savings product, which rewards users with higher Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) when the underlying asset expires within a pre-defined range. For further information on OKX Shark Fin, click here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX



OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.



As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to…