Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Tabi NFT Marketplace to its Discover Portal – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 2, 2023.



OKX Wallet Adds Tabi NFT Marketplace to its Discover Portal



OKX Wallet has announced the addition of Tabi – an NFT marketplace – to its Discover Portal, expanding the number of NFT projects accessible by users on its multi-chain wallet. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

With this integration, users can easily discover, purchase and manage Tabi NFTs through OKX Wallet’s Discover Portal. OKX Wallet is also integrated with Tabi, enabling users to interact with its ecosystem, complete various quests and connect with its community of art enthusiasts and collectors.



OKX Wallet is a decentralized multi-chain wallet that enables users to access and explore the Web3 ecosystem. On April 3, OKX Wallet became the first in Web3 to utilize multi-party computation (MPC) technology, which eliminates the need for traditional written down keys and seed phrases by splitting a user’s private key into three parts, greatly improving security and eliminating a single point of failure. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

