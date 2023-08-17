Flash News: OKX Wallet Enables Gas-Free CYBER Transfers and Easy Access to Cyber… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 16, 2023.

OKX Wallet Enables Gas-Free CYBER Transfers and Easy Access to CyberConnect Airdrop

In celebrating the Web3 social network CyberConnect’s airdrop, which began on August 15, 2023 at 12:00 (UTC), OKX Wallet has launched a new gas fee campaign for the transfer of CYBER tokens.

The campaign enables users to transfer CYBER tokens via the Optimism, Polygon and BNB Chain networks without incurring any gas fees, and will end on August 23, 2023. For a walkthrough on how to claim CYBER from the CyberConnect airdrop via OKX Wallet, click here.

Note: The campaign is limited to one gas-free transfer per day.

OKX Wallet also recently launched a Free Gas Campaign to celebrate the introduction of its account abstraction-powered Smart Account feature. The campaign allows users of Smart Account to enjoy gas-free transactions and contract interactions on seven blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Avalanche and OKT Chain. To learn more, click here.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



