Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia, a Web3 Learn-to-Earn and Airdrop Pl… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 13, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia: a Web3 Learn-to-Earn and Airdrop Platform

OKX Wallet is proud to announce the launch of Cryptopedia, a Web3 learn-to-earn and airdrop platform. With this new addition, users can perform tasks on-chain to learn about and earn NFTs, as well as unlock the potential to earn additional airdrops.

Cryptopedia aims to make it easier for users to identify potential Web3 projects and dApps, and lower the barrier to entry for Web3. OKX Wallet has also partnered with major Web3 projects to create quests that help users identify and execute the correct interaction methods to gain airdrops and rewards.

The first issue of Cryptopedia focuses on the zkSync Era theme. Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia, via OKX Wallet, will have a chance to receive zkSync airdrops and other airdrops related to the project. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. Those who participate in OKX NFT and OKX DEX quests will have a higher chance of winning rare NFTs. For further information on Cryptopedia, click here.

zkSync is an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling protocol based on zero-knowledge proofs. The scaling protocol is an important upgrade from the previous version, with improved transaction speed and lower costs. It is also a zkEM, making it compatible with Ethereum and other EVM-compatible projects.

OKX Wallet Teams Up with Radiant to Offer Seamless Access to Radiant’s Lending Services

OKX Wallet has partnered with Radiant, a decentralized lending protocol built on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. As part of the partnership, OKX Wallet users will be able to connect to Radiant’s products and access its lending service through the OKX Wallet plug-in. Radiant will also be accessible via OKX…