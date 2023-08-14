Flash News – OKX Wallet Launches Exclusive GENE Trading Campaign – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 14, 2023.

OKX DEX Gives Users the Chance to Win Their Share of 11,000+ GENE with Genopets Campaign

As of August 11, 2023, the OKX DEX has launched a Genopets (GENE) campaign that gives users the chance to share in a prize pool of 11,110 GENE tokens.

To qualify users simply need to use the OKX DEX to trade GENE on the Solana chain between August 11 and August 18. After the competition term closes, 100 users will be selected to share in the prize pool. More information and Terms and Conditions can be found here.

Genopets is the world’s first Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game on Solana that makes it fun and rewarding to live an active lifestyle. Genopets combines users’ step data from their mobile device with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genoverse evolving and battling their Genopet.

OKX Wallet’s DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) that empowers users with the most optimal token swap rates within a transparent, private and secure trading environment. The OKX DEX supports 10+ chains including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and more.

