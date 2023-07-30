Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with DeGame, an NFT Games Aggregator – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 30, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with DeGame, an NFT games aggregator

OKX Wallet has now integrated with DeGame, one of the world’s largest NFT games aggregators.

With this integration, users can access over 4000 blockchain game projects and 1000+ tokens & chains. With partnerships with 50+ guilds and chains, DeGame offers a comprehensive platform for NFT gaming enthusiasts and developers.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



