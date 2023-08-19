Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Nexus Mutual, An Ethereum-Based Decen… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 19, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Nexus Mutual, An Ethereum-Based Decentralized Insurance Protocol

OKX Wallet has integrated with Nexus Mutual, an Ethereum-based decentralized insurance protocol. The protocol aims to become an alternative to traditional insurance firms by offering a wide range of products that protect users against smart contract vulnerabilities.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now access the following products via web extension and Discover:

Protocol Cover: This product protects users’ assets that are deposited into a single protocol against a range of loss events, such as hacks, exploits, oracle failure, liquidation and governance attacks.

ETH Slashing Cover: This product secures users' validators with cover that protects against slashing penalties.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

About OKX

