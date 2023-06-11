Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Dango and Galaxy Blitz – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 11, 2023.

OKX Wallet partners with Dango

OKX is proud to announce that it has partnered with Dango, the first Web3 metaverse project driven by the Dango DAO in the BRC-20 ecosystem. Dango has now been fully integrated into the OKX Wallet.

Dango’s vision for the future is to become a vibrant, innovative, and potentially-rich Web3 metaverse ecosystem. Through the construction of DGOO, Dango NFT, and Dango Planet, the Dango team hopes to provide a rich Web3 world for global users and bring more opportunities and value to DGOO and NFT holders, developers, and communities.

OKX Wallet partners with Galaxy Blitz and integrates the game platform

OKX is proud to announce that it has partnered with Galaxy Blitz and that the OKX Wallet is now fully integrated into the Galaxy Blitz Platform.

Galaxy Blitz is a sci-fi simulation Web3 game powered by blockchain technology where players can not only enjoy the fun gameplay the game has to offer, but can also earn a substantial amount of profit through the play-and-earn features.

