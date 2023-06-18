Flash News: OKX Wallet Teams Up with Liquidity Transport Protocol Stargate, Adds… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 18, 2023.
OKX Wallet Teams Up with Stargate, a Liquidity Transport Protocol
OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with Stargate, a liquidity transport protocol that enables users and dApps to transfer native assets cross-chain.
This integration gives OKX Wallet users access to Stargate’s cross-chain solutions and unified liquidity pools, as well as:
• The ability to swap native tokens seamlessly between different chains, with no intermediate token required
• Enhanced liquidity
Stargate has also successfully integrated OKX Wallet’s web extension on its website.
OKX Wallet – DEX Adds Support for Across Protocol’s Cross-Chain Bridge
OKX Wallet – DEX has announced the integration of Across Protocol’s cross-chain bridge, giving users lightning-fast cross-chain selection capabilities.
OKX Wallet – DEX is a one-stop, multi-chain and cross-chain trading aggregator. It supports 200+ DEXs, 20+ public chain swaps and 10+ public chain cross-chain swaps.
Across Protocol is a cross-chain bridge for Layer-2s and rollups.
