Flavors & Fragrances Market worth $37.3 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 5… – Press Release

Chicago, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report “Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients (Natural, Synthetic), End use (Beverage, Savory & Snacks, Bakery, Dairy Products, Confectionery, Consumer Products, Fine Fragrances), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) – Global Forecast to 2026″, size of flavors & fragrances is estimated to be USD 29.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026.

List of Key Players in Flavors & Fragrances Market:

Givaudan (Switzerland) Firmenich SA (Switzerland) International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (US) Symrise AG (Germany) Takasago (Japan) The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US) Sensient Technologies (US) Mane SA (France) Robertet (France) T. Hasegawa (Japan)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Flavors & Fragrances Market:

Drivers: Increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods Restraints: Compliance with quality and regulatory standards Opportunity: Digitalization of the retail industry

Key Findings of the Study:

Increasing demand for flavors & fragrances from food & beverage and consumer products. The Synthetic is the largest ingredient of flavors & fragrances for flavors & fragrances market in 2020. APAC is expected to be the largest flavors & fragrances market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Flavors and fragrances are compounds used to enhance the characteristics of end-use products in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer products, and cosmetic industries. Flavors are used in a wide range of products that include bakery, snacks, confectionery, meat, poultry, seafood, and others. Whereas, fragrances are used in perfumes, soaps,…