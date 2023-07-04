Flavors & Fragrances Market worth $37.3 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 5… – Press Release

Chicago, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report “Flavors & Fragrances Market by Ingredients (Natural, Synthetic), End use (Beverage, Savory & Snacks, Bakery, Dairy Products, Confectionery, Consumer Products, Fine Fragrances), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) – Global Forecast to 2026″, size of flavors & fragrances is estimated to be USD 29.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2026.
List of Key Players in Flavors & Fragrances Market:
- Givaudan (Switzerland)
- Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (US)
- Symrise AG (Germany)
- Takasago (Japan)
- The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)
- Sensient Technologies (US)
- Mane SA (France)
- Robertet (France)
- T. Hasegawa (Japan)
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Flavors & Fragrances Market:
- Drivers: Increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods
- Restraints: Compliance with quality and regulatory standards
- Opportunity: Digitalization of the retail industry
Key Findings of the Study:
- Increasing demand for flavors & fragrances from food & beverage and consumer products.
- The Synthetic is the largest ingredient of flavors & fragrances for flavors & fragrances market in 2020.
- APAC is expected to be the largest flavors & fragrances market during the forecast period, in terms of value.
Flavors and fragrances are compounds used to enhance the characteristics of end-use products in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer products, and cosmetic industries. Flavors are used in a wide range of products that include bakery, snacks, confectionery, meat, poultry, seafood, and others. Whereas, fragrances are used in perfumes, soaps,