Flexible Substrate Market Size to Surpass USD 778.6 million, Rise with Steller C… – Press Release

The global flexible substrates market is expected to grow at a 10.57% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 778.6 million by 2029 from USD 315.2 million in 2022.

Flexible substrates are playing an important role in the advancement of display devices, majorly in recent times, as the structural support and signal transmission path or medium. A material’s flexibility is its capacity to curve without experiencing mechanical failure, including facture and plastic distortion. Today, the most common choices for flexible substrates are ultrathin glass, metal foil, and plastic (polymer) sheets. The optical transmittance of plastic substrates, especially clear plastic substrates, is similar to that of thin glass, and their flexibility and hardness are comparable to those of metal foils. Thus, they are advantageous for flexible optical devices like thin solar cells, flexible screens (TFT-LCDs or AMOLEDs), FPCBs, touch panels, and electronic paper.

Key Developments in Flexible Substrate Market

In January 2021, Polyonics, Inc. launched new HIGHdegree tag and label materials to tracked and identified of hot metals through the manufacturing process to help foundries and factories to avoid the costly expense of recalls product and to implement plant automation. The Polyonics HIGHdegree polyimide and aluminum bar code label material offers features, such as silicone print surfaces, suitable for thermal transfer printing or unique, non-yellowing polymer.

In July 2021, Schott invested €9 Mn in the latest production technology and highly digital infrastructure at its…