Flow Control Holdings Acquires Sanitary Aftermarket Leaders, DSO Fluid Handling,… – Press Release

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Flow Control Holdings (“FCH”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity and a leading provider of sanitary flow components to pharmaceutical, food, and beverage markets, announced today the acquisitions of DSO Fluid Handling Company, Inc. (“DSO”) and Flowtrend, Inc. (“Flowtrend”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome two of the leading names for sanitary-aftermarket parts to FCH,” said Scott Kerns, CEO of Flow Control Holdings. “The powerful combination of DSO and Flowtrend further expands our product offering to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets and represents a compelling and complementary fit to our growing portfolio of sanitary flow components.”

DSO and Flowtrend are among the market share leaders in the growing segment for sanitary-aftermarket parts. Their growth has been largely attributable to each company’s extensive product offerings and superior service. Bringing DSO and Flowtrend together under the FCH umbrella creates the opportunity to advance the value proposition to our existing customer base and prospective customers.

“FCH’s ownership with DSO and Flowtrend will augment the comprehensive support we already provide to our customers, while reinforcing our growth trajectory. We will continue to grow by making further investments and taking steps to better serve our growing customer base,” noted Kerns.

DSO President Darrin Oppenheim and Flowtrend President Jan Hansen have been appointed to leadership roles as members of the expanded FCH executive team. DSO will maintain an office in New Jersey, where DSO was previously based, while product fulfillment will be migrated to the Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing…