Flow Meter Market to grow by USD 3.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Benefits assoc… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The flow meter market size is set to grow by USD 3.09 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register at an accelerating CAGR of 6.4%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The flow meter market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Type

Ultrasonic



Magnetic



Differential Pressure



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for flow meters from several industries. Factors such as rising investments in industries in regions such as APAC and the Middle East are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the segment. Some of the key industrial segments which widely use flow meters include water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, power generation, food and beverage, paper and printing, and others. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Apator SA, Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis Gyr AG, Max Machinery…