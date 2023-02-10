Flowers, teddy bears and tears as Canada mourns a horrific incident at a Quebec day care





CNN

—



Hundreds of Quebecers wept openly Thursday as they visited a makeshift memorial stacked with teddy bears, flowers and notes of condolence after the shocking deaths of two children in a day care near Montreal.

Six other children were injured when a city bus in Laval, Quebec, crashed into the day care Wednesday.

The province’s premier visited the community to offer aid and condolences Thursday.

“Of course it’s tough, because we’re talking about children and there’s nothing more important than children,” said Premier François Legault, visibly moved as he visited with community members.

His words echoed the grief of many, as family members continue to look for answers as to why the city driver would crash his bus into the front of a day care.

The suspect remains in the hospital under psychiatric evaluation and is expected to…