FLUED Reaches Platinum Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner – Press Release

TOKYO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLUED Inc. (“FLUED”) announced that it has reached the platinum tier of HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program, joining just six other Platinum-tiered partners in Japan, which makes them the seventh in Japan. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.



The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Over the past year, FLUED has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. FLUED is one of a small number of expert groups specialized in B2B marketing/sales in Japan. In 2019 FLUED became a HubSpot partner, gold partner in 2020, and has now attained the level of Platinum partner. As of April 2023, there are only 7 Platinum or higher-ranking partners in Japan. Notable milestones and achievements include:

Offering tools that automate data migration from other CRMs such as Salesforce and ZOHO.

Building operations by combining B2B marketing/sales tools from in and out of the country that can integrate with HubSpot.

Utilizing high expertise and working knowledge of marketing and sales activities, FLUED proposes appropriate operations and data maintenance methods.

“In B2B marketing and sales areas, we are able to provide a wide range of support for both online and offline measures, which has built trust with customers. With our strong partnership with HubSpot, we will continue to be dedicated to consulting areas such as strategy formulation and planning, to BPO and practical operations such as production, operation, and agency.” says Soh Matsunaga, CEO of FLUED. “As an “expert…