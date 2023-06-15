Fluence Technologies and Deloitte Belgium Announce Strategic Partnership – Press Release

Alliance combines close-to-disclose technology and services to transform and modernize the Office of Finance

Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close, and reporting software for high-growth businesses, and Deloitte Belgium, the largest organisation in the field of audit, accounting, legal and tax advice, consulting, financial advisory services and risk advisory services, today announce a strategic partnership designed to deliver modern, scalable technology and services solutions to the Office of Finance.

Fluence Technologies’ financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence’s no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less.

“The partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both parties and will drive innovation in the Office of Finance across high-growth organisations,” said Fluence CEO, Michael Morrison. “The powerful combination of Fluence’s modern, finance-owned technology and the deep functional and technical expertise of the Deloitte team will accelerate finance transformation across the financial close – including account reconciliation, close management, financial consolidation, disclosure management, narrative reporting, and planning and forecasting.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fluence to deliver modern technology solutions to finance teams across Europe,” said Michiel van den Nieuwenhuijzen, Partner at Deloitte Belgium. “The speed-to-value of the Fluence close-to-disclose solution gives Deloitte clients a competitive edge.”

The…