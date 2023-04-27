Fluency’s Ground-Breaking CBDC Bridge Paves the Way for Central Banks to Solve A… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Central banks are faced with the ongoing debates – Should retail and wholesale clearing and settlement of CBDC payments be separated?

Should the CBDC be account or token-based?

The differentiation doesn’t matter to the average citizen user. Their primary concern is to have a straightforward, secure, and all-encompassing solution that enables them to transfer value easily and affordably, regardless of their access to a bank or mobile/internet connectivity.

By bridging wholesale and retail CBDC, a single rich data format can be implemented, eliminating discrepancies that exist today across payment systems. As a result, interoperability between various types of CBDC and non-CBDCs will be easier if there is a seamless issuance layer covering wholesale and retail, account and token-based CBDCs conversion, ensuring the instant, secure, truly inclusive and smooth flow of cross-border and cross-asset payments.

Bridging account and token CBDCs for seamless wholesale-to-retail and retail-to-wholesale payments

Putting an end to the ongoing debates, Fluency has developed a ground-breaking solution capable of bridging token and account-based CBDCs, called Aureum Core.

“To meet the needs of retail markets, Central Banks are leaning towards an account ledger-based CBDC model to eliminate limitations of token-based systems while also exploring the use of a “bridge” to convert wholesale tokens to and from retail account payments deployed on the blockchain,” said Fluency.

Token-based platforms are not specifically designed for a so-called retail CBDC

Although there have been numerous retail CBDC solutions conducted over the last few years, none of the token-based approaches has been able to fully resolve the challenges and limitations associated with reliably providing secure and continuous dual offline transactions to retail users while avoiding double spending issues making it clear that the token-based platforms are not specifically designed…