Fluid Management Devices Market to Reach $13.29 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11… – Press Release

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Fluid Management Devices Market by Product Type (Fluid management systems, Fluid management accessories), by Application (Urology, Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, Other), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.“According to the report, the global fluid management devices industry was estimated at $4.56 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $13.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

A surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as endometrial cancer, bladder cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases which causes an increase in the application & usage of fluid management devices drives the global fluid management devices market. On the other hand, the high cost of minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy impedes the market growth to some extent. However, a rise in the number of product launches and an increase in the number of key strategies by the major players are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

During the pandemic, the fluid management devices market experienced a slight decline due to the postponement of elective minimally invasive surgeries.

However, the market has now exhibited strong growth post-pandemic as prominent industry players are now poised to capitalize on promising opportunities.

The fluid management…