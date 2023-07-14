Fluidic Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 601.6 Million by 2033, exhibiting a C… – Press Release

New York, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fluidic devices market size was valued at US$ 225.4 million in 2022, and from 2023 to 2033, it is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 9.4%. A wide range of analytes from human samples, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs), proteins, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and exosomes, are analyzed with fluidic devices.

Fluidics is a versatile field that utilizes devices with microliter volumes or micrometer dimensions. These devices enable on-site testing, early intervention, and timely diagnosis, improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare. AI-powered fluidic devices have revolutionized point-of-care clinical diagnostics, reducing healthcare costs and improving efficiency.

Fluidic devices play a crucial role in life sciences, providing precise, reliable data for early patient screening. By integrating optical sensing and artificial intelligence analysis, these devices offer faster and more accurate and cost-effective solutions for early detection. The medical diagnostics market is driven by the trend towards specialized and efficient screening methods, such as single-cell sequencing, which lowers amplification bias and improves the representation of low-abundance sequences at shallow sequencing depths.

The market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants, creating a dynamic and competitive environment. Factors such as mergers and acquisitions and focus on innovation contribute to the growth of the fluidic devices market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study