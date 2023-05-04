Fluxx and UpMetrics Announce Global Partnership to Bring First-of-its-kind Grant… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fluxx, the leading cloud-based grants management software solution, and UpMetrics, the leading impact analytics platform for the social sector, are excited to announce their partnership to provide foundations and grantees with an end-to-end solution that combines grantmaking data (via Fluxx) with impact data, measurement and analytics (via UpMetrics). The partnership will empower foundations to make more informed grantmaking decisions while strengthening relationships with grantee partners through shared learning, enabling them to drive impact at scale.

Fluxx & UpMetrics have partnered to combine leading grants management data with social impact analytics and measurement

“We are thrilled to partner with UpMetrics to provide a comprehensive impact management and measurement solution to our partners,” said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. “The partnership between our two companies brings together the best of both worlds – operational and grantmaking data with real-time impact data and analytics through foundation and grantee collaboration. By reimagining the reporting process our partners will be able share quantitative and qualitative data while effectively measuring and evaluating their funding, which is essential for making informed grantmaking decisions that maximize impact.”

The partnership between Fluxx and UpMetrics comes as a response to the growing need for foundations and grantees to deepen relationships through access to real-time data and analytics. By leveraging these two powerful technologies, foundations can reduce the time-consuming process of data collection and analysis, drive alignment across grants management, program and evaluation teams, and make it easier to evaluate their grantmaking.

“We are excited to collaborate with Fluxx to provide a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers foundations and grantees with the ability to better leverage information and relationships to support communities at scale,” said…