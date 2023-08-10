Flywire Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering – Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Press Release

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire Corporation FLYW (“Flywire” or the “Company”), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its voting common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Flywire has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Stephens Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by emailing [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,…