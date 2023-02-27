FMCG Logistics Market Size Worth USD 131.54 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 3.15% C… – Press Release

Pune, India, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global FMCG logistics market size was USD 103.57 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 105.85 billion in 2021 to USD 131.54 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.15% during the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in its report titled, “FMCG Logistics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, proper management through the supply chain activities in each region, storage and transportation services helps the FMCG logistics industry achieve its business goal.

Industry Development

May 2021: SupplyOn, which is the supply chain business network for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and manufacturing industries, has been acknowledged for the third time in a row as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant “Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks.”

Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.15% 2028 Value Projection USD 131.54 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 103.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered FMCG Logistics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Transportation Mode (Railways, Airways, Roadways and Seaways), By Product Type (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Care, and Other Consumables) Growth Drivers Rise in Implementation of IoT-Empowered Connected Devices to Fuel Market Growth Collaborations among Companies to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Drivers and Restraints

Progressive technological movements and their adoption in FMCG applications have completely modified the FMCG logistics market. Companies have begun preparing their FMCG supply chain by integrating novel-period technologies, such as IoT, analytics, big data, and robotics.

Executing modern technology in logistics, such as drone delivery, has…