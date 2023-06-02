FNKO INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Funko, Inc… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Funko, Inc. FNKO common stock on a U.S. open market between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until August 1, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Funko class action lawsuit. Captioned Studen v. Funko, Inc., No. 23-cv-00824 (W.D. Wash.), the Funko class action lawsuit charges Funko and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Funko class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-funko-inc-class-action-lawsuit-fnko.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Funko is a pop culture consumer products company that creates vinyl figures, action toys, plush accessories, apparel, and homewares relating to movies, TV shows, video games, musicians, and sports teams. During the Class Period, Funko promoted both the planned move of Funko’s distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona as well as the planned upgrade of Funko’s enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software system.

The Funko class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its ERP software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) margin.

On August 4,…