Focally unveils the world’s first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses wi… – Press Release

The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications.

GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation with the Indian company Focally on the first generation of their Universe AR Glasses.

Focally’s Universe AR glasses featuring state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing. (Credits: Focally)

Preview of Focally’s Universe AR glasses contextual augmented reality. (Credits: Focally)

The Universe AR glasses prototype by Focally are developed to explore next-generation assistive AR applications such as AR navigation, geo-location-based applications, streaming videos and audio, Geo-location-based gaming, AI applications, and more. These smart glasses prototype showcase the essential elements needed for AR wearable devices such as optical architecture, powerful sound system, and real-time sensing capabilities integrated into an ergonomic and compact eyewear device.

This first generation features fully transparent see-through waveguide with 30-degree FOV combined with the world’s smallest and brightest micro-Led full-color display engine. The glasses integrate USound’s patented two-way audio system with MEMS tweeter and electrodynamic woofers, and dual microphones for noise cancellation and spatial audio.

This version of the device showcases unique compute architecture to perform on-board real-time sensing from sensors including accelerometers, gyroscope, magnetometer, environmental, gas composition and IR and then wirelessly perform application specific compute on other powerful computer platforms such as smartphones to reduce power consumption.

Focally is already working on its second-generation prototype with vision capabilities and advanced…