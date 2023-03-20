Focus Technology Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Adam Ander… – Press Release

“I am excited to join the talented team at Focus Technology and help to continue to drive record revenue growth across all offerings, Anderson said. “I believe in the power of technology to solve complex business problems, and I am looking forward to working with our sales team to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Focus Technology is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Anderson as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Adam brings with him over 25 years of experience in sales leadership, working with clients to leverage transformative technology solutions and managed services to solve business problems.

In his new role, Adam will lead Focus Tech’s enterprise sales teams, including our inside sales, business development teams and new marketing efforts. He joins Focus Technology from NWN Carousel, where he served as Vice President of Partner Alliances, managing and growing revenue with the company’s most strategic OEM partners. Prior to NWN Carousel, Anderson held sales leadership roles at Commvault and Presidio.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Focus Technology and help to continue to drive record revenue growth across all offerings, Anderson said. “I believe in the power of technology to solve complex business problems, and I am looking forward to working with our sales team to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

This new appointment comes at an exciting time for Focus Technology as the company continues to expand its offerings in managed services, data center and cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Anderson’s diverse background leading teams both in the channel and the manufacturer space, as well as his established relationships within the OEM community, make him ideally positioned for this role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team and are confident that his wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our sales and marketing…