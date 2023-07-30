Fog Hashing Launched an Initiative to Build a Liquid Cooling Ecosystem at Mining… – Press Release

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Fog Hashing, an industry pioneer in liquid cooling technology, along with MicroBT, BitMars, and ePIC, jointly launched the “Co-Building The Liquid Cooling Ecosystem” initiative to accelerate the development of liquid cooling technology at the world’s largest Bitcoin mining expo, Mining Disrupt on July 25–27 in Miami, USA.

Fog Hashing had previously introduced full-stack liquid cooling products to the mining industry. At the expo, they demonstrated container-based immersion cooling solutions for large-scale deployment. However, technology and products are not the only factors hindering liquid cooling from becoming mainstream. — collaboration across the industrial chain is needed.

“Our vision is to make blockchain computing infrastructure more efficient, sustainable, and robust, and liquid cooling is one of the key underlying technologies,” said Paul Jin Li, CEO of Fog Hashing. “However, we’ve learnt from our customers that guiding the crypto mining industry towards liquid cooling not only requires the best technologies and products but also a collaborative approach to overcome traditional path dependencies from the air cooling era. It demands the unified efforts of enterprises, research institutions, and users to leverage their strengths to advance the industry.”

