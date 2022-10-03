Followers of Sydney United 58 condemned for Nazi salutes throughout Australia Cup ultimate

Sydney United 58 became the first non-A-League team to reach the final of the Australia Cup

Supporters who displayed Nazi symbols and salutes at the Australia Cup final “should be banned for life”, a senior government official has said.

Football Australia (FA) said it “strongly condemns the actions of a small minority” of Sydney United 58 fans after opening disciplinary action.

New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said the behaviour of some supporters was “absolutely horrendous”.

The club said it was “concerned” by reports of the actions of supporters.

In a statement, Sydney United 58 said it had “zero tolerance towards any form of disrespect, racism or discrimination”.

The club added it would work with authorities to conduct a “full investigation”.

Supporter attempts to drown out the Indigenous welcoming ceremony prior to kick-off at Western Sydney Stadium are also being investigated.

FA said on Monday it had issued a show-cause notice to semi-professional side Sydney United…