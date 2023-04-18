Food Colors Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Organic Colorants Pre… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Food Colors Market Size, Share, Trends, By Solubility, By Form, By Pigments & Chemicals, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for food colors was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

This growth is being fueled by several factors, including increased awareness among consumers about the potential health benefits of natural food colors, as well as growing demand for visually appealing food products.

Food colors are especially useful in enhancing the appearance of items that are naturally colorless or off-color, such as ice creams and beverages. They also help to protect the natural qualities of food items, such as vitamins and nutrients, that might be affected by exposure to sunlight. Additionally, food colors can add fragrance, making food more appealing.

There is a growing trend toward natural food colors, as consumers increasingly prefer plant-based flavors and fragrances in their food and beverages. People are becoming more concerned about the ingredients they consume, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments in various countries are also paying closer attention to the use of food additives, allowing only those that have been deemed safe for consumers.

To drive revenue growth in the food colors market, key companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, entering into partnerships, introducing new product lines, and making innovations in existing product lines. For example, ADM recently launched a line of natural white colors that can be used in a variety of foods and beverages. These PearlEdge colors, which are sourced from native corn starch, are bright white, uniform, and stable without the need for any alterations. They can also be used as a clean-label alternative to Titanium Dioxide (TiO2).