Food Packaging Market to Surpass USD 6,59,800 Million by 2032 – Press Release

Ottawa, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global food packaging market size accounted for USD 3,56,500 million in 2022, According to Precedence Research. The Asia-Pacific region has contributed the largest market share in 2022.





Food packaging has evolved into a crucial and integral part of our daily lives, especially in light of the global trend of urbanization. A simple rationale drives this phenomenon. As the urban population comprises approximately half of the world’s population, cities cannot provide the necessary land and environment for agricultural development. Consequently, food must be processed, packaged, and available on supermarket shelves for urban dwellers to conveniently purchase. This convenient choice aligns well with the fast-paced lifestyles of city residents, facilitating their access to food amidst their busy routines.

Adequate food packaging plays a pivotal role in enhancing the cleanliness and freshness of food while also providing valuable branding opportunities for food manufacturers. Furthermore, it serves as a crucial tool in preventing food spoilage and extending the shelf life of products, thereby minimizing food waste. It is disheartening to note that approximately 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted annually globally, which could otherwise be utilized to feed the 1 billion people experiencing food scarcity. Implementing efficient food packaging strategies can significantly reduce this wastage and address food security challenges worldwide.

Request a short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5056

As per data provided by the World Packaging Organization (WPO), the global packaging industry generates a turnover exceeding $500 billion, with food packaging being a significant sector. However, food packaging is influenced by local food preferences and cultural norms in different regions and countries.

In the case of Japan, consumers have a strong aversion to inadequate packaging, where even minor…