Food Recall Warning – 1001 Fondues brand cheese fondues recalled due to Listeria… – Press Release

Brand Product Size UPC Codes

1001

Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese

and beer fondue 125 g 6 28110 60803 1 LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023 LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023 LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023 LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023

and beer fondue 350 g 6 28110 60802 4 LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023 LOT 14333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023 LOT 14339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023 LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023 LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023 LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023 LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023 LOT 14013 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023 LOT 14024 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-AL-2023 LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023 LOT 14034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023 LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023