Food Recall Warning – 1001 Fondues brand cheese fondues recalled due to Listeria… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/1001-fondues-brand-cheese-fondues-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ –

Summary

  • Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
  • Product: cheese fondues
  • Companies: 1001 Fondues
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
  • Category: Dairy
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size    

UPC                     

Codes

1001
Fondues   

Chic! Fondue

Quebec artisan cheese
and beer fondue

125 g

6 28110 60803 1

LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023   

LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023

LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023

LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023

LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023

LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023

LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023

1001
Fondues

Chic! Fondue

Quebec artisan cheese
and beer fondue

350 g

6 28110 60802 4

LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023

LOT 14333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023

LOT 14339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023

LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023

LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023

LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023

LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023

LOT 14013 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023

LOT 14024 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-AL-2023

LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023

LOT 14034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023

LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023

1001
Fondues

Chic! Fondue

Quebec artisan cheese fondue
Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider   

 

125 g

6 28110 60805 5

LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023

LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023

LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023

LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023

LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023

LOT 16041…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR