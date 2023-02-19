Food Recall Warning – 1001 Fondues brand cheese fondues recalled due to Listeria… – Press Release

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/1001-fondues-brand-cheese-fondues-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ –
Summary
- Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
- Product: cheese fondues
- Companies: 1001 Fondues
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60803 1
|
LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023
LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023
LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023
LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60802 4
|
LOT 14328 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-FE-2023
LOT 14333 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 14339 Meilleur avant Best Before 05-MR-2023
LOT 14348 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-MR-2023
LOT 14355 Meilleur avant Best Before 21-MR-2023
LOT 14004 Meilleur avant Best Before 04-AL-2023
LOT 14010 Meilleur avant Best Before 10-AL-2023
LOT 14013 Meilleur avant Best Before 13-AL-2023
LOT 14024 Meilleur avant Best Before 24-AL-2023
LOT 14031 Meilleur avant Best Before 01-MA-2023
LOT 14034 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-MA-2023
LOT 14038 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MA-2023
|
1001
|
Chic! Fondue
Quebec artisan cheese fondue
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60805 5
|
LOT 16320 Meilleur avant Best Before 16-FE-2023
LOT 16332 Meilleur avant Best Before 28-FE-2023
LOT 16341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT 16343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT 16027 Meilleur avant Best Before 27-AL-2023
LOT 16041…