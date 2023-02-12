Food Recall Warning – Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk che… – Press Release

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fromage-au-village-brand-cru-du-clocher-raw-milk-cheddar-cheese-recalled-due-listeria

OTTAWA, ON , Feb. 11, 2023 /CNW/ –

Summary

Brand(s) : Le Fromage au Village

: au Village Product : Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese

: du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.

au Village Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Le Fromage au Village Le Cru du Clocher raw

milk cheddar cheese 160 g 6 73536 00051 8 B98 All Best Before dates Le Fromage au Village Le Cru du Clocher raw

milk cheddar cheese variable none B98 All Best Before dates

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency…